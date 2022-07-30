PM Shehbaz Sharif postpones visit to flood-hit Baochistan areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again postponed a visit to flood-hit areas of Balochistan owing to bad weather conditions, ARY NEWS reported.

The province has been hit badly by abnormal rainfall in monsoon season which resulted in flooding causing loss of more than 100 lives and damage to infrastructure.

The prime minister has directed that he would soon visit the province once the weather conditions improve.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is also supposed to visit Sindh and Punjab areas affected by rainfall where he would meet the affectees and review rescue and relief measures from the disaster management authorities and other institutions.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif increased compensation announced for those affected in the recent rains and floods in the country and formed a ministerial committee to review losses in the affected areas nationwide.

Chairing a meeting to review damages from rains and floods in the country, PM Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee comprising of federal ministers to determine the extent of losses in the affected areas.

“The committee should visit affected areas within next four days,” he said and further directed to form long-term and short-term strategies after August 04 to deal with the issue.

The prime minister further announced to increase compensation for affectees and those injured during floods and rainfall from Rs50,000 to Rs200,000.

“The separate aid for makeshift and concrete housing units affected during rains and floods should be abolished and rather similar compensation should be given to them,” he said.

He announced to raise compensation for slightly damaged houses from Rs25,000 to Rs250,000 and fully damaged houses from Rs50,000 to Rs500,000.

