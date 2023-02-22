PM Shehbaz Sharif announces austerity measures

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced austerity measures to combat the increasing inflation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the PM said that austerity is the top priority of the federal government and it’s the need of this hour.

He said that life has become tough for the poor and we have to learn lessons from the past and move forward. The elites have to play an important role as the entire nation is looking at us.

PM Shehbaz Sharif urged ministers, SAPMs and advisors, everyone needs to sacrifice and make efforts and support austerity.

The government will sacrifice first then we will ask others to become part of the austerity drive. We will fight against all the challenges together, PM Shehbaz Sharif added.

The austerity will not control inflation but it will minimize public anger as they struggle to make ends meet.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal returned the official vehicle provided to him for use as federal minister.

The federal minister returned the vehicle in order to implement austerity measures announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to overcome the current economic challenges faced by the country.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister had issued direction to Cabinet for reducing all non-developmental expenses to minimize burden from the national exchequer.

