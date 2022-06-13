PM Shehbaz Sharif announces women university for Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the establishment of women university in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the federal government in collaboration with the Sindh government will establish women university in Karachi. The provincial government will bear expenses for the land requirement and other matters.

Sindh govt has also proposed names of three colleges for converting them into women university. The colleges include Khatoon-e-Pakistan Girls College, APWA Girls College and Govt Girls College North Nazimabad.

During his recent visit to Karachi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stressed upon timely completion of important development projects like Karachi Circular Railway, K-4 and announced establishment of a new university.

The prime minister also visited MQM-P head office to meet the leadership of MQM.

During the meeting, they assured to work closely with the federal government for the welfare of the residents, the development and progress of the province, particularly in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by convenor MQM Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior deputy convenor Aamir Khan, Syed Aminul Haq, Dr Faroogh Naseem and Kanwar Jameel. Members of the National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Ahsan Iqbal and others were present during the meeting. Sinch Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the meeting. The prime minister appreciated the coalition parties’ resolve for the public welfare.

