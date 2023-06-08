PM Shahbaz appoints Huzaifa Rehman as Information Commissioner

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed columnist Huzaifa Rehman as the new Information Commissioner of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Establishment Division, responsible for overseeing the appointment process, has issued an official notification confirming Huzaifa Rahman’s appointment as the Information Commissioner.

The appointment comes in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Right to Information Act of 2017.

In recognition of his responsibilities and to ensure her dedication to the position, Huzaifa Rehman will receive a salary package equivalent to the MP-II scale.

Last year, the headcount of the federal cabinet has increased to 75 as the Prime Minister appoints Tariq Mehmood Pasha as Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) for Revenue.

According to details, the total number of SAPMs in the federal cabinet has gone up to 30. While the total cabinet is now 75 members are strong. The cabinet had lost one member after Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar resigned from his position.

Newly-appointed SAPM Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha has served as a Federal Secretary and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The Prime Minister’s cabinet includes 34 ministers, seven ministers of state, and four advisors. However, 23 of the 30 SAPMs, including Miftha Ismail and Mian Javed Latif, have not been assigned any portfolios.