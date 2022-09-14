PM Shehbaz Sharif appoints six more parliamentary secretaries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed six more parliamentary secretaries, a day after he is being criticized for adding eight more SAPMs to his cabinet as the country suffers from the worst-hit floods, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued today, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo has been made parliamentary secretary for poverty alleviation and social welfare ministry while Shahida Rehmani was made parliamentary secretary for ministry of overseas human development.

Zulfiqar Bachani was notified as parliamentary secretary for water resources, Rafique Ahmed Jamali for privatization, Syed Abrar Ali Shah for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan affairs and Aysha Rajab Ali for ministry of defence production.

The total number of parliamentary secretaries notified by the cabinet division stands at 37.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed eight more special assistants including Raza Rabbani, Irshad Ahmed Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi and others.

The premier appointed eight more special assistants including Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Raza Rabbani, Irshad Ahmad Khan, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha.

After the latest induction, the number of special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs) will be increased from 17 to 25.

