PM Shehbaz Sharif appoints Syed Fahad Hussain as spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday allocated the additional charge of Spokesperson to the PM to Journalist Syed Fahad Hussain, ARY News reported.

According to details, Fahad Hussain is already serving as Special Assitant to the Prime Minister on Strategic Communication. The PM has now given him the additional responsibility of Spokesperson to the Prime Minister.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed journalist and political commentator Fahd Husain as his special assistant.

The notification for Husain’s appointment read, “The prime minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to appoint Syed Fahd Husain as special assistant to the prime minister with the status of federal minister, with immediate effect.”

