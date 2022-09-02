PM Shehbaz Sharif visits flood-hit areas of GB, assures full support

BOBAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited the flood-affected village in Ghizer District of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and assured the victims of government’s all-out support, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the prime minister also met with the flood victims in Ghizer district and expressed condolence over the loss of lives and properties.

During the briefing, the prime minister was told that the floods had killed 17 people and damaged 249 houses in the village. Moreover, 794 animals and several orchards were also washed away during the calamity.

The prime minister assured the victims of the government’s all-out support for their relief and rehabilitation. He said the government was making all-out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas.

Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant Fahad Hussain and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.

More than 1,200 people have died, including 380 children, in what the United Nations has called an ‘unprecedented climate catastrophe’.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are in urgent need of shelter, food and clean water, with the threat of more flooding hitting parts of country in coming days, especially Sindh.

