Satellite images show scale of deadly flooding in Pakistan

The rains that began in June have unleashed powerful floods across the country, washed away swathes of vital crops and destroyed more than a million homes.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are in urgent need of shelter, food and clean water, with the threat of more flooding hitting parts of country in coming days, especially Sindh.

More than 1,200 people have died, including 380 children, in what the United Nations has called an ‘unprecedented climate catastrophe’.

Pakistan has had eight rounds of widespread rain this monsoon season, about double the normal amount, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said in its report. The country has experienced 190 percent more rainfall than average from the beginning of June to the end of August. Read More: ALMOST 10M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY FLASH FLOODS IN SINDH As the Indus River swelled from the steady precipitation and glaciers melted, low-lying areas were devastated.