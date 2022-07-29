PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciates Chinese support to Pakistan’s sovereignty

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has underscored that Pakistan and China are best of friends, staunchest of partners and Iron Brothers.

The PM stated this during a meeting with the Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif said the two nations had always stood by each other through fair weather and times of challenges, and extended support on key issues of core interest.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated China’s support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development, including in dealing with the emerging economic challenges and volatility in global supply chains and commodities.

The premier underlined the government’s commitment to unlocking the full economic and connectivity potential of CPEC through expedited and high-quality development of CPEC projects.

Last month, PM Shehbaz Sharif asserted that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the growing economic linkages had deepened the roots of the abiding friendship between the people of Pakistan and China.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Yang Jiechi, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of its Foreign Affairs Commission, who called him.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan stood ready to work closely with China for realizing both countries’ shared vision of connectivity, prosperity and public well-being.

