PM Shehbaz Sharif apprises Saudi Crown Prince of flood crisis

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and congratulated him on the Kingdom’s 92nd national day besides also briefing on flood situation in the country.

According to state television, the prime minister conveyed felicitations and greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the people of Saudi Arabia on the 92nd National Day of KSA.

He also conveyed best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom.

The prime minister, who is currently in New York to attend 77th session of the UN General Assembly, briefed the Crown Prince about the flood situation and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince for on-ground flood relief assistance provided by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre; setting up of air-bridge for delivering relief goods, and launching “Sahem” portal in KSA for receiving donations from general public for Pakistani flood victims.

Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman conveyed condolences on the loss of precious lives and livelihood of the people caused by torrential monsoon rains and unprecedented floods in Pakistan. He assured continued support of the Kingdom for the flood affected people of Pakistan.

