PM Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm to closely work together

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman to extend his best wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister and the Saudi Crown Prince, according to Radio Pakistan, reaffirmed their desire to closely work together for further deepening bilateral relations between two brotherly countries.

Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm wishes and prayers as well as Eid greetings to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

He expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded by Saudi leadership and government during his recent visit to the Kingdom.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and further elevate the strategic bilateral relationship in all spheres.

Both the leaders underscored their firm resolve to follow through the understandings reached during the recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Prince warmly reciprocated Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed greetings and best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

