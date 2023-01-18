PM Shehbaz Sharif approves bifurcation of PESCO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO) by the bifurcation of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Power Division, the step was taken to improve Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO). The federal government is aiming to increase operational efficiency, improve customer services and reduce line losses of the electricity utility.

The electricity utility will be split into two firms, PESCO and HAZECO following the approval of the premier.

PESCO will consist of 6 circles including Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Bannu, Mardan and Swabi circles, meanwhile, HAZECO will consist of Hazara-I and Hazara-II Circles.

Moreover, the main headquarters of Hazara Electric Supply Company will be established in Abbottabad while Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) will provide full support to both firms.

Earlier this month, Awami National Party (ANP) bashed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government over the bifurcation of PESCO.

ANP leaders blasted the PDM government over PESCO bifurcation. The ANP spokesperson said that the federal government made an injustice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province by the move.

The spokesperson strongly criticised the current primer and said that he did injustice to the KP people. The political party also censured the federal government for taking ANP in confidence before the PESCO bifurcation.

