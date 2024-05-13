PM Shehbaz Sharif approves Rs23bln to resolve problems of AJK people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has approved the immediate provision of twenty-three billion rupees to solve the problems of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The approval was given at a special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today. It took stock of the current situation in AJK.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the top political leadership.

The ministers and leaders of coalition parties also participated in the meeting.

The Kashmiri leadership and other participants thanked the Prime Minister for the announcement regarding the provision of funds.

Azad Kashmir witnessed violent clashes between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory, which left at least one police official dead and several others injured.

Sub-inspector Adnan Qureshi succumbed to a gunshot wound in the chest in the town of Islamgarh, where he was deployed to stop a rally for Muzaffarabad under the banner of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).