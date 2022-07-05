PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs PCNS meeting

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is currently underway in Islamabad to discuss the current national security situation.

The meeting is attended by the tri-services chiefs, heads of other security agencies, senior members of the assembly and Senate, members of NA and Senate standing committees on defence, officials of the ministries of defence, foreign affairs, interior, kashmir affairs, health and federal secretariat of the national security division.

Besides national security, the in-camera meeting will take up other issues including Afghan situation and affairs related to the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

On July 22, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that talks with banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will be held within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a press conference after attending PCNS meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Sanaullah said, “The PCNS session was attended by political leadership in which the participants were briefed on the Afghanistan situation and talks with TTP. Talks with TTP will be held within the ambit of law and constitution. More PCNS sessions will be held in the coming days.”

“The parliamentarians will be taken into confidence over the PCNS session and an in-camera session will be summoned.”

