PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang discuss CPEC, security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ARY NEWS reported.

During the telephone conversation between Shehbaz Sharif and Li Keqiang, the two also discussed the overall situation in the region.

According to a handout issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the talks between the two leaders were marked by traditional warmth and cordiality, which is the hallmark of the Pakistan-China relationship.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and H.E. Mr. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, held a comprehensive telephonic conversation today. pic.twitter.com/4MYKCSxYbB — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) May 16, 2022



PM Shehbaz also conveyed his condolences to Premier Li over the murder of Chinese citizens in a terrorist attack in Karachi. The prime minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to hold a thorough investigation, apprehend the perpetrators of this criminal act and bring them to justice in accordance with our laws.

He reiterated that Pakistan attached the highest importance to the safety, security and protection of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on economic projects and institutions and assured Primer Li that his government was determined to take all necessary measures for their enhanced security and safety in Pakistan.

The two Premiers also discussed in detail bilateral matters, while agreeing that Pakistan and China would not allow anyone to harm the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked China for its firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national development and reaffirmed his government’s unwavering support to China on all issues of its core interest.

The prime minister affirmed his government’s firm resolve to fast-track both the ongoing as well as the new projects under the transformational CPEC, which had immensely contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan and also realize its high-quality development.

He underscored the need for both sides to work together and enhance cooperation between the concerned agencies of the two countries to fully operationalize the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) at an early date.

While recalling Pakistan-China sister-city partnerships, Shehbaz expressed his desire to learn from the experience of those Chinese officials who have remained instrumental in setting up SEZs in their provinces.

The prime minister also expressed his commitment to working with renewed zeal and enthusiasm, in concert with China, especially on projects of strategic significance for both the countries, such as ML-1 project.

While emphasizing people-to-people contacts, PM Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed sentiments of the families of the Pakistani students who were desirous of returning to China for the resumption of their studies.

Premier Li assured the Prime Minister of China’s readiness to enhance economic cooperation, expand trade and encourage greater investments from China to Pakistan.

Both leaders shared the view that the Pak-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership must continue to serve the vital interests of the peoples of the two countries, as well as the broader interests of peace and stability amidst the evolving regional and global milieu.

To this end, the two leaders agreed to enhance the momentum of exchanges to take bilateral cooperation to even higher levels.

