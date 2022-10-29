PM Shehbaz Sharif claims Imran Khan reached out for talks

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reached out for talks with the government a month ago through a mutual friend, ARY News reported.

Speaking to V-loggers in Lahore on Saturday, PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Imran Khan had offered to conduct talks on appointment of new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and fair and immediate elections.

The prime minister further said that the PTI chief had proposed that both sides will agree on the name of the army chief. “Khan offered to conduct negotiations,” he said, adding that the PTI chief wanted to settle two issues through dialogue.

The premier said while he refused to negotiate on the matters, he offered Imran to hold talks on his offer to sign “charter of democracy and charter of economy”.

Speaking about the high-level presser of top military leaders, PM Shehbaz said Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Nadeem Anjum held a press conference with his consent. He maintained that false allegations were levelled against the station institutions.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the federal government reportedly started backdoor talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in light of the party’s ongoing Haqeeqi Azadi Long March.

According to sources, the backdoor talks between government representatives and PTI leaders were being carried out through ‘close friends’.

Sources told ARY News that President Dr Arif Alvi was playing an essential role in the negotiations between the Imran Khan-led party and the government. Imran Khan was in favor of completing the long march, sources added.

During the backdoor talks, sources claimed that the date for general elections was being discussed, adding the second round of negotiations will be held tomorrow.

