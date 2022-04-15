PM invites coalition partners to iftar dinner to finalise cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will host an iftar dinner for coalition partners today (Friday) at PM House to discuss several matters including the formation of federal cabinet will come under discussion, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the prime minister will hold consultations for his federal cabinet with the allied parties.

The meeting will give a final touch to names to be included in the federal cabinet, sources disclosed.

It is learnt that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to become part of federal cabinet after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) succeeded in persuading the former following several rounds of failed talks previously.

According to sources privy to the matter, a final consultation in this regard will be held at Zardari House after Friday prayers today.

“The PPP has decided to take complete share in the federal cabinet besides also getting the slots of Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate,” they said and added, “the slot of president will also be handed over to PPP after consensus.”

Read More: PPP AGREES TO BECOME PART OF FEDERAL CABINET: SOURCES

The sources further shared that PPP will secure nine ministries in the cabinet and the names will be announced after consultation.

“Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is expected to be candidate for the speaker National Assembly and Yusuf Raza Gilani as candidate for Chairman Senate,” they said.

It emerged earlier that the federal cabinet under consideration will likely to have 12 ministers from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and seven ministers from Pakistan People’s Party.

Comments