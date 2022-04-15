PPP agrees to become part of federal cabinet: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to become part of federal cabinet after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) succeeded in persuading the former following several rounds of failed talks previously, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, a final consultation in this regard will be held at Zardari House after Friday prayers today.

“The PPP has decided to take complete share in the federal cabinet besides also getting the slots of Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate,” they said and added, “the slot of president will also be handed over to PPP after consensus.”

The sources further shared that PPP will secure nine ministries in the cabinet and the names will be announced after consultation.

“Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is expected to be candidate for the speaker National Assembly and Yusuf Raza Gilani as candidate for Chairman Senate,” they said.

Until yesterday, Despite multiple meetings between PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the new coalition set up failed to reach understanding over the formation of federal cabinet.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PML-N and PPP held talks on late Wednesday over the formation of federal cabinet after ousting the PTI government.

PML-N delegation was represented by Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah while from PPP Yousaf Raza Gillani, Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar held talks with the largest party in the current coalition, they added.

Sources said that PML-N once again insisted PPP joining Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led federal cabinet. The PPP delegation suggested giving its ministries in a new coalition set up to other allies including MQM-P BNP and BAP.

It emerged earlier that the federal cabinet under consideration will likely to have 12 ministers from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and seven ministers from Pakistan People’s Party.

Moreover, JUI-F will likely to be given four ministries, MQM two ministries, while BNP-Mengal, ANP, Jamhoori Watan Party and Balochistan Awami Party will also be given cabinet portfolios.

