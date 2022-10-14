PM Shehbaz Sharif, COAS Bajwa discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has chaired a high-level session to review the security situation of the country which was also attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported on Friday.

A session was held under the chair of PM Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House today which was also attended by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, sources told ARY News.

The session was also attended by the heads of the intelligence agencies. During the session, the participants discussed the law and order situation in Swat, flood relief activities and matters related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Earlier in August, COAS Bajwa had contacted PM Sharif to talk about relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas, especially in Sindh.

TCOAS contacted PM Shehbaz Sharif as well as the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to talk about rescue and relief operations in multiple areas of the country.

The PM had ordered to provide helicopters in areas with damaged bridges and roads. Helicopters would help carry out rescue operations in affected areas. The army chief had apprised the premier that the Commander Southern Command was ordered to monitor operations in Balochistan.

