PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns ‘horrifying’ campaign against martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep concern over the social media campaign targeting the martyrs of the Pakistan Army helicopter crash.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister termed the social media campaign belittling and ridiculing the sacrifices of martyrs “horrifying.”

“The social media campaign belittling & ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrifying,” he tweeted.

Also Read: Lasbela helicopter crash: President to visit families of martyrs

He further wrote: “This is what self-righteous political narratives do: they poison the minds of the youth & weaponise hate speech. Which way are we headed?”

The social media campaign belittling & ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrifying. This is what self-righteous political narratives do: they poison the minds of the youth & weaponise hate speech. Which way are we headed? The moment calls for a deep reflection. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 7, 2022

“The moment calls for a deep reflection,” he added.

Earlier, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) has condemned negative propaganda over social media after the helicopter crash in Lasbela, killing 5 Army officers.

A statement issued by ISPR said that the propaganda hurt the sentiments of the families of the martyrs. Pakistan Army’s ranks and files have expressed severe displeasure over the negative propaganda, ISPR said.

They added that the nation stands with the Pakistan Army in this difficult time. The negative callous propaganda is unbearable and condemnable, they added.

Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with military officials aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali crashed in Balochistan’s Lasbela district due to bad weather on August 1, the ISPR stated.

Comments