PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns KPO attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Officer (KPO) on Friday, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to submit a report on the incident and directed interior minister Rana Sanaullah to ensure full cooperation in the cleanup operation.

The prime minister stated that the entire state’s power will be used to end the surge of terrorism in the country.

He added that these terrorists cannot agitate Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) with cowardly attacks.

Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He said that the entire nation stands with the police and security agencies of Pakistan.

کراچی میں پولیس پر دھشتگردی کے واقعے کی بھرپور مزمت کرتا ہوں اور اس حملے کو ناکام بنانے والے بہادر پولیس و قانون نافذ کرنے والے ادارے کے اہلکاروں کو سلام پیش کرتا ہوں۔ دھشتگرد شاید بھول گئے ہیں کہ پاکستانی وہ قوم ہے جس نے اپنی ہمت و جواں مردی سے دھشتگردی کو شکستِ فاش دی تھی.1/2 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 17, 2023

LEAs conclude KPO operation

Police and Rangers teams concluded the operation to clear the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building from terrorists.

Three terrorists were killed in the joint operation of police and Rangers at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi. After concluding the op, the law enforcers commenced a search operation.

READ: KPO ATTACK: LEAS CONCLUDE OPERATION, KILL THREE TERRORISTS

A sweeper namely Ajmal, 30, lost his life in the KPO attack, whereas, the martyred police official was identified as 50-year-old Ghulam Abbas.

The wounded persons included six Rangers, three police including Constable Abdul Latif and an Edhi volunteer Sajid.

Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the KPO building has been cleared and three terrorists were neutralized.

He said in a statement that Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah is present at the Central Police Office (CPO) and monitoring the entire situation.

In another tweet, Murtaza Wahab said, “#SindhGovt commends the entire law enforcement team especially the personnel who directly participated in the operation to clear the KPO building & neutralise the terrorists. The entire nation is indebted to their bravery.”

Comments