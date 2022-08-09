PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns NW suicide attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a military convoy in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

In his tweet, he expressed grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers in the attack.

Reiterating the nation’s firm resolve to root out the menace of terrorism, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their sordid designs.

میرعلی ،شمالی وزیرستان میں خودکش حملے میں 4 فوجی جوانوں کی شہادت پر مجھ سمیت پوری قوم دکھی اور رنجیدہ ہے۔ اللہ تعالی سے دعا ہے کہ وہ ان شہداء کی ملک کے دفاع اور امن کے لئے دی جانے والی قربانیوں کو قبول فرمائے اور ان کے پسماندگان کو صبر جمیل عطا کرے۔شہداء ہمارے سر کا تاج ہیں۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 9, 2022

He paid glowing tributes to the soldiers who rendered their lives whilst confronting the terrorists.

Read more: PAK ARMY SOLDIERS MARTYRED IN NORTH WAZIRISTAN SUICIDE ATTACK: ISPR

Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

As per details, the Pakistan Army convoy was targeted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali as a result four personnel namely Lance Naik, Shahzaib, Lance Naik, Sajjad, Sepoy, Umair and Sepoy Khurram.

Comments