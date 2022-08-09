Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

As per details, the Pakistan Army convoy was targeted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali as a result four personnel namely Lance Naik, Shahzaib, Lance Naik, Sajjad, Sepoy, Umair and Sepoy Khurram.

The intelligence agencies have started an investigation into the attack and arrested of facilitators of the suicide attack. The ISPR further said Pakistan Army is committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

The sacrifices rendered by the security forces will not go in vain.

Read more: North Waziristan IBO: Security forces kill six terrorists

On July 6, a 23-year-old soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces had conducted an operation in Mir Ali Tehsil of KP’s North Waziristan district on information of the presence of terrorists.

A heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists took place during the operation. “During the exchange of fire, 23-year-old Sepoy Waheed Khan of Nowshera embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR added.

Comments