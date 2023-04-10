PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Quetta blast, seeks report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the bomb blast in Quetta – the capital of Balochistan – and sought a report from the concerned officials regarding the terrorist attack, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolence to the families of the victims and prayed for the peace of departed souls and early recovery of the wounded persons. He vowed that the government will foil all nefarious plans of the terrorists.

Moreover, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau reached Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Centre and inquired about the health of the wounded persons in the Kandhari Bazar bomb blast. He directed authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the victims.

Earlier in the day, at least four people were killed while eight sustained injuries in a blast near Shara-e-Iqbal, Bukhari Centre Quetta.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred when the vehicle of the Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation Saddar was passing by.

The officials confirmed that the SP investigation Saddar was not in his vehicle when the explosion took place. Several vehicles were also damaged as a result of the explosion.

Comments