Four killed, eight injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least four people were killed while eight sustained injuries in a blast near Shara-e-Iqbal, Bukhari Centre, Quetta, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred when the vehicle of the Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation Saddar was passing by.

The officials confirmed that the SP investigation Saddar was not in his vehicle when the explosion took place. Several vehicles were also damaged as a result of the explosion.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a surge in terror incidents as one person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries after an explosion ripped through Sabzal Road in Quetta.

According to police, the explosion occurred at Sabzal Road in Quetta, resulting in more than a dozen injuries. “One of the victims succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital,” they said, adding that the injured also included women and children.

The police had said that they are not yet aware of the nature of the blast and the entire area is being cordoned off to probe the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Security Committee (NSC) approved a multi-pronged comprehensive operation with the support of the government and the nation to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country with a new resolve, determination and valour.

