PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns smear campaign against army chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the smear campaign against the army chief General Asim Munir, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the smear campaign against the Army Chief is intolerable and this is the continuation of that campaign against the state institutions.

He urged overseas Pakistanis to raise their voices against the foreign funding campaign. He added that the PTI chief Imran Khan is using overseas Pakistanis in dirty politics, and the expatriates should not take part in such campaigns.

Shehbaz Sharif lambasted former Prime Minister Imran Khan for dragging the institutions and its head for his politics and violating the constitution.

This man Niazi is stooping to unprecedented lows in his desperation for power & going to the extent of damaging the country & undermining our armed forces & their leadership. /2 https://t.co/Tt1SfhylXv — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 20, 2023

He directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take strict against those who are running smear campaigns against the state institutions.

Only the anti-state elements can run such campaigns against an Army Chief purely selected on merit as the nation is standing behind its armed forces.

Earlier, the Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he is ready to talk with COAS General Syed Asim Munir for the betterment of the country.

While talking to the senior journalists at the Zaman Park residence, Imran Khan had said that he will not surrender before anyone and he is not fighting with the establishment but he can do nothing if someone is not ready to talk.

