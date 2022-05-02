PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to Muslims globally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended Eid felicitations to Muslims across the world including overseas Pakistanis, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Shehbaz Sharif said that as the holy month of Ramazan draws to a close, he wanted to wish a happy and blessed Eid Mubarak to Muslims and overseas Pakistanis across the world.

“I also extend warm Eid greetings to my fellow Muslim leaders & reaffirm Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen our ties,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is celebrating two Eids this year as the first one is being celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas the second in remaining parts of the country would be observed on May 3 (Tuesday).

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday officially declared May 2 as the first day of Eidul Fitr across the province.

The announcement was made by information adviser to CM KP Mahmood Khan, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the provincial ministers offered their Eid prayers at Governor House.

Security was beefed up in different parts of the province, including the provincial capital to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.

The Hazara Division will observe Eid tomorrow, according to KP acting governor.

