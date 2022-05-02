PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to Turkish president, Bahrain king

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif extended Eidul Fitr wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday.

PM Shehbaz conveyed warm felicitations to the government, leadership and people of Turkey on Eid-ul-Fitr in a telephonic call to President Erdogan.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan warmly reciprocated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his special fraternal feelings and affection for the people of Pakistan. He once again felicitated the Prime Minister on his election and assumption of office.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further advance these relations in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and investment.

PM Shehbaz Sharif invited the Turkish President to visit Pakistan, while President Erdogan invited the Prime Minister to visit Turkey at an early date.

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephone call with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to convey greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bahrain.

He reiterated that Pakistan values its fraternal ties with Bahrain and expressed his resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the measures taken by Bahrain to look after the Pakistani diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While reciprocating the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and warm sentiments for the people of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his recent election and assumption of office.

