PM Shehbaz Sharif, Emir of Qatar discuss bilateral ties

DOHA: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha and discussed bilateral ties between both countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was warmly welcomed by the Emir of Qatar upon his arrival at Amiri Diwan in Doha. A guard of honor was presented to the Prime Minister.

On the occasion, national anthems of both countries were played. Both the leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the various sectors.

Later, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father of the emir of the State of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Mother of the emir of the State of Qatar

The Prime Minister conveyed gratitude to the Father emir for receiving him and his delegation. He conveyed his profound regards to His Highness and underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its longstanding and cordial relationship with Qatar, which is based on firm foundations of mutual trust and abiding support.

Recalling the earlier visits of Father emir to Pakistan in 1999 and 2017, the Prime Minister appreciated the role played by His Highness in elevating the relationship between the two countries and acknowledged the robust relationship developed during His Highness’ reign.

Read more: PM SAYS THEY HAVE TO CONSULT IMF FOR EVERY FINANCIAL DECISION

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked His Highness Father emir for hosting more than 200,000 strong Pakistani diaspora in Qatar, which is contributing to the progress of the State of Qatar, as well as Pakistan. He assured His Highness of further cooperation with Qatar in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his warmest felicitations and best wishes on Qatar hosting of the upcoming FIFA-2022 World Cup.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also extended a cordial invitation to Their Highnesses to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience.

Earlier, Pakistan and Qatar reaffirmed their resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment domains.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in Doha.

Comments