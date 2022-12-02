PM Shehbaz Sharif extends greetings to UAE on National Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has extended greetings to the people of UAE on their National Day on Friday.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif said this Day is a reminder of the dynamic vision of its founding fathers who laid the foundation of a great nation through unification.

The premier also congratulated the President of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

People of Pakisan join me in greeting our brothers & sisters of UAE 🇦🇪 on their National Day today. The Day is a reminder of the dynamic vision of its founding fathers who laid the foundation of a great nation through unification. Congratulations to my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 2, 2022

Earlier, Pakistan and the UAE agreed to further deepen mutual cooperation in all fields including economy, trade, energy and investment.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the Annual Sir Bani Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi.

