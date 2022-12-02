Friday, December 2, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends greetings to UAE on National Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has extended greetings to the people of UAE on their National Day on Friday.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif said this Day is a reminder of the dynamic vision of its founding fathers who laid the foundation of a great nation through unification.

The premier also congratulated the President of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Read more: Pakistan, UAE agree to deepen trade ties

Earlier, Pakistan and the UAE agreed to further deepen mutual cooperation in all fields including economy, trade, energy and investment.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the Annual Sir Bani Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi.

