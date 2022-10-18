PM Shehbaz Sharif eyes reduction in line losses, power sector reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a comprehensive strategy from the federal cabinet to reduce line losses and power sector reforms, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif chaired the federal cabinet meeting today in which he apprised the members about his visit to Kazakhstan and meetings with the heads of the states during the global conferences.

During the meeting, a briefing was given to the federal cabinet regarding a comprehensive strategy to reduce line losses and high-loss feeders. The cabinet members approved the installation of advanced electricity metres to reduce the line losses.

The premier declared the average line losses up to 7% unsatisfactory. A committee has been established to seek recommendations for power sector reforms. The committee headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will gather recommendations for bringing reforms to the distribution companies (Discos).

The other members of the committee include Naveed Qamar, Khurram Dastgir, Shazia Marri, Agha Hassan Baloch, Musadik Malik and Amir Muqam. The committee will present a comprehensive strategy within two weeks before the federal cabinet.

Moreover, the cabinet members approved the steps to promote the use of solar energy as an alternative source of energy including the shifting of government buildings to solar power.

The premier directed to depute officers of good repute to key positions and granting of awards for best performance.

PM Sharif directed the federal cabinet to continue the census process without making any delay.

A briefing was given on the provision of wheat seeds to the affected farmers. It was decided the Centre and provinces will ensure the disbursement of funds with 50 per cent partnership. The cabinet also approved the supplementary grant of Rs3.2 billion in this regard.

