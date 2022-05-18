PM Shehbaz Sharif for collective efforts to eradicate polio

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called for collective efforts to eradicate polio from the country, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of National Task Force on Polio Eradication in Islamabad, the prime minister assured the federal government would extend every possible assistance and cooperation in this regard.

PM Shehbaz Sharif voiced his concerns over the detection of recent polio cases in the country.

All the stakeholders including federal departments, provincial governments and international organizations have rendered valuable services for eradication of polio from the country, he added.

The prime minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked international organizations including World Health Organization, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for extending technical and financial support to Pakistan’s anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was informed that three polio cases were reported in North Waziristan during the months of April and May this year.

It further informed that 25 districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are at high risk regarding the spread of polio virus.

No polio case was reported in the period between February 2021 and March 2022.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the provincial governments to fully focus on anti-polio campaign.

He said: “There is a dire need that all the stakeholders work with renewed spirit and passion for eradication of the virus.”

