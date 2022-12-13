PM Shehbaz Sharif to lay foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will lay the foundation stone of the 306-kilometer-long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway (M-6) on Tuesday (today).

According to Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb said with the construction of M-6, all the major cities of the country will be connected with each other through motorways.

She said that the project is being constructed with a public-private partnership. PM Shehbaz Sharif has advised completing the project within 30 months.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said PM Shehbaz Sharif will attend the ceremonies in Sukkur and Hyderabad and also speak on the occasion.

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is the last part of the Peshawar Karachi Motorway after which all major and important cities of Pakistan will be connected by Motorway.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to immediately start construction work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project.

The premier issued directives while chairing a review meeting on the progress of ongoing construction projects of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

In September 2021, the board of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) approved the bid documents of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project proposed to be constructed on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis at a cost of approximately Rs 191 billion.

