PM Shehbaz Sharif gifts mangoes to Turkish president

ANKARA: In a goodwill gesture, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif gifted Pakistani mangoes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and congratulated him on his victory in the elections on behalf of the Pakistani nation.

’’آپ کیلئے آموں کا تحفہ لایا ہوں‘‘، وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی صدر رجب طیب اردوان اور ان کی اہلیہ سے گفتگو#ARYNews #ShehbazSharif pic.twitter.com/9Al9zbvmaF — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 4, 2023

In an informal conversation with the Turkish president and his wife, the premier told them he was now leaving for Pakistan.

Thank you very much for your invitation; you shared your moment of happiness with us, PM Shehbaz Sharif said to the Turkish president.

The premier told the Turkish president and his wife he had brought a gift of Pakistani mangoes.

“I know Pakistan’s mangoes are very tasty and sweet,” President Erdogan replied.

Earlier, Prime MinisterShehbaz Sharif attended the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The prime minister conveyed heartiest felicitations on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan to President Erdogan on his re-election as President of Türkiye and wished him continued success.