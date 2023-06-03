34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

Turkish firm likely to visit Pakistan for investment opportunities

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The chairman Limak holdings, Ebru Ozdemir will visit Pakistan with a delegation soon to directly interact with the relevant stakeholders and finalise the joint ventures to contribute to expanding trade and investment between Pakistan and Turkiye, ARY News reported.

The chairperson of the prominent Turkish firm Limak Holdings called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday to explore the prospects of investments in Pakistan’s diverse areas including energy, infrastructure, tourism and construction.

READ: PM Shehbaz Sharif lands in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration

Ebru Ozdmeir also shared the details of the unique and inspiring project Global Engineer Girls, an international philanthropic initiative to inspire the next generation of female engineers and provide girls and women with education, mentorship and career opportunities.

She said that the initiative, in Pakistan, would educate and enable girls and women to gain experience and pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan Ambassador in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid were present in the meeting.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.