PM Shehbaz Sharif gives message after Daily Mail apology

ISLAMABAD: After Daily Mail’s apology over baseless allegations, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he bowed his head in humility before Allah (SWT) for his vindication, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter, “I bow my head in humility before Allah (SWT) for my vindication. For 3 long years, Imran & his minions went to any limit to assassinate my character.”

“In their smear campaign, they didn’t bother if their actions brought a bad name to Pakistan and damaged its relations with friendly country,” he added.

I bow my head in humility before Allah (SWT) for my vindication. For 3 long years, Imran & his minions went to any limit to assassinate my character. In their smear campaign, they didn’t bother if their actions brought a bad name to 🇵🇰& damaged its relations with friendly country — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 8, 2022

In another tweet, PM Sharif wrote, “They mocked & ridiculed me & my family through their baseless allegations but I had my unwavering faith in Allah, for only He could expose their brazen lies. Disinformation & fake news have limited shelf life & truth is ultimate victor. After NCA, Daily Mail story has proven it.”

They mocked & ridiculed me & my family through their baseless allegations but I had my unwavering faith in Allah, for only He could expose their brazen lies. Disinformation & fake news have limited shelf life & truth is ultimate victor. After NCA, Daily Mail story has proven it. https://t.co/4Wn6Mwwg3b — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 8, 2022

Earlier, British publication Daily Mail apologised to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for publishing an article that accused him of embezzling British foreign aid money meant for earthquake victims, ARY News reported on Thursday.

READ: RANA SANAULLAH DECLARES PM SHEHBAZ ‘INTERNATIONAL SADIQ AND AMEEN’

According to details, the said article, written by investigative journalist David Rose, has now been removed from all platforms of Mail publishers.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Daily Mail did not apologize for the allegations of money laundering and TT scandal against PM Shehbaz Sharif.

In a clarification posted on its website, the Daily Mail mentioned that their article concerning PM Shehbaz titled “Did the family of Pakistani politician who has become the poster boy for British overseas aid STEAL funds meant for earthquake victims” was published on July 14, 2019.

The report was based on an investigation by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into PM Shehbaz and suggested that the money under “investigation included a not insubstantial sum of British public money that had been paid to the Punjab province in DFID grant aid”, the statement said.

Comments