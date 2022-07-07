PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Green, Blue line metro bus services in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated Blue Line and Green Line metro bus services in Islamabad, terming the step a big relief for commuters of the twin cities dealing with high fuel prices.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister termed the service a gift for the residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, which will accommodate common man, students and workers plying on the routes.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities to complete all the related facilities of the project including the passenger stations on these routes at the earliest.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also laid the foundation stone of Metro Bus Operation Command and Control Centre.

He lauded the step of the Punjab government to provide free electricity to consumers using 100 units and hoped that the other provinces would also emulate the facility.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for the steps taken regarding the welfare of the Islamabad police and their families.

PM Shehbaz sharif inaugurating first Islamabad Bus service from Baharakahu to PIMS (Green Line) & Koral to PIMS (Blue Line)where all the Green Blue service will merge with Red Line(Pindi Islamabad Metro).From Faiz Ahmad Faiz Stop the passengers can take Orange line to Airport. pic.twitter.com/cKPPnpsJ47 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) July 7, 2022

On this occasion, the Prime Minister announced free-travel for one month in these two Metro Bus Services.

ISLAMABAD GETS ELECTRIC FEEDER BUSES FOR NEW METRO SERVICES

The Green Line Metro Bus Service will run between Bhara Kahu area to PIMS Hospital Islamabad. The 15.5 kilometres long route will have eight stations.

The Blue Line Metro Bus Service will run between Koral Chowk to PIMS Hospital Islamabad. The 20 kilometres long route will have 13 stations.

Addressing the ceremony, the CDA chairman said that from Koral to PIMS, 13 bus stations had been set up with a headway of six minutes.

“The Command and Control Centre will be completed in six months,” he added.

