PM Shehbaz Sharif: I will work day in, day out to revive ‘damaged’ economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who assumed his office on Monday, says all of the government allies will be accommodated in the federal cabinet.

Speaking to journalists, he hoped the PPP would join his cabinet. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would make a final decision about ministerial portfolios party leaders would get, he added.

The prime minister said the National Assembly has one and a half years to complete the parliamentary term, adding that a decision about the duration of the government would be made in consultation with his allies.

He said the PML-N would call for immediate elections after bringing electoral reforms.

Sharif said the government would work out a short-term and mid-term plan to curb inflation in the country. “Controlling price hike and bolstering the damaged economy is the government’s biggest challenge,” he pointed out.

“I will work day and night to rebuild and revive economy,” he maintained. “We do not believe in victimisation but law will take its course if anyone misused the country’s resources,” he warned.

About the PTI’s countrywide protest campaign, Shehbaz Sharif said every party has the right to carry out political activities but no one would be allowed to fan anarchy in the country.

He said those running a smear campaign against state institutions would be brought to book.

Separately in a tweet, the prime minister said, “I have ordered the implementation of the various initiatives I announced yesterday during my address at the floor of the National Assembly. Our government will work for the well-being of all, day in and day out.”

