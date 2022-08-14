PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Rawal Chowk flyover

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has formally inaugurated the Rawal Chowk flyover.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier directed the authorities to complete the Bharakahu flyover project in next four months.

Appreciating the spirit involved in the speedy completion of Rawal Chowk flyover project, PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed to complete the intracity public transport project within a month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that we will change the destiny of Pakistan and bring it back to its lost position.

PM Shehbaz Sharif addressed the ceremony and congratulated the entire nation on Independence Day.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Muslims got this region by sacrificing millions of lives in the great movement of Quaid-e-Azam, we got this country with immense sacrifices.

