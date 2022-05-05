PM Shehbaz Sharif orders investigation into road accident of Shahbaz Gill

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday ordered an investigation into road accident which injured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

The PTI leader was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad on the Motorway when the untoward incident happened. A vehicle allegedly hit Shahbaz Gill’s car from behind.

The prime minister, taking notice of Shahbaz Gill’s, said all requisites of justice should be met while holding the investigation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed sympathy with the victims of accidents including Shahbaz Gill.

