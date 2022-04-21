PM Shehbaz Sharif invites ANP to become part of coalition govt

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) central leaders has met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ANP delegation members included Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Aimal Wali Khan. The meeting was also attended by the railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

They discussed the current political situation while the political party congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for assuming the office of the prime minister

PM Shehbaz Sharif has once again invited the ANP to become part of the coalition government. The ANP leaders urged PM Sharif to give positions to other coalition parties in the coalition government.

Aimal Wali Khan said that ANP’s priority is not coming into power but the interests of the nation and the country. He added that no compromise will be made on the rights of the nation.

Earlier, Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan had rejected to become part of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government despite being offered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governorship and a ministry.

Sources told ARY News that the ANP excused from becoming part of the PML-N government. It was learnt that ANP has been offered the KP governorship and a ministry by the new setup.

However, the party president Asfandyar Wali Khan had stopped the party leaders from accepting the proposal of the PML-N government. Asfandyar Wali Khan had said in a statement that he is grateful for being invited by PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to form a coalition government.

He had said that it was decided to give positions to the coalition partners in view of the political turmoil. Khan had said that the ANP leadership does not want to increase the political troubles in the country.

The party chief had said that they are completely focused on organising the political party across the country.

