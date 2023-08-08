PM Shehbaz Sharif invites Saudi companies to avail investment opportunities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Saudi companies to avail the investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, IT, energy and other sectors.

He was talking to Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereji in Islamabad today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the establishment of a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will facilitate and fast-track potential investments from GCC member states, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked Saudi Arabia for its timely financial support, especially during the floods and appreciated its role in helping Pakistan in its efforts to achieve macroeconomic stability in the country.

The premier remarked the visit of the Saudi delegation manifests the deep interest and willingness on both sides to transform the longstanding fraternal ties into concrete and mutually rewarding economic partnership.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz Sharif has announced to auction all the Toshakhana gifts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the money generated from the Toshakhana gift will be spent on the welfare of poor and helpless people.

He said that “I announce to auction all of the gifts worth millions or rupees at Toshakhana. But the whole the receipts will go nowhere else but the institutions of the orphan children whether they are welfare organizations, educational institutions or medical facilities.

PM Shehbaz maintained that “We will hand them over under a mechanism to support the orphans who are unable to face the challenges of life,” the prime minister said talking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association PBA).

The prime minister said that he felt honored to announce the auction of Toshakhana gifts before the delegations of APNS, CPNE and PBA.

He told the media industry representatives that incumbent government inherited very tough economic conditions but the coalition parties did not imagine the severity of the situation.