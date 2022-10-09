Sunday, October 9, 2022
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds Ishaq Dar for strengthening rupee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the hard work of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for a strengthening rupee against the US dollar.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif said it is the grace of Allah that the Pakistani rupee was the best performing currency against the dollar in the world.

“In one week, the rupee appreciated against the dollar by 3.9 percent and at the end of the week closed at Rs 219.92,” he added in his Tweet.

PM Shehbaz Sharif further said the economy destroyed by Imran Khan is coming back on track.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rupee, which had fallen close to an all-time low of Rs239.71 on Sept 22, has been recovering since Dar replaced Miftah Ismail as finance minister. It has gained Rs17.77 or 7.41pc in the last nine sessions.

