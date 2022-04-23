PM Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Road

QUETTA: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has laid the foundation stone of sections one and two of the Khuzdar-Kuchlak National Highway on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing a foundation stone laying ceremony of Khuzdar-Kuchla National Highway in Quetta, said that Khuzdar and Kuchlak are 760 km away from Karachi to Chaman. This section of the meter will solve the problems of the travellers.

He said that big projects in Balochistan are closed, billions of rupees have been spent on these projects but they are not visible, look at these projects again and solve the problems, these projects will be checked by a third party.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that there is a project of 200 billion from Lasbela to Chaman. He promised that PML-N will complete the project in the shortest time. The project from Karachi to Chaman is to be completed in one and a half years.

The prime minister said that the lawyers and Sardar Akhtar Mengal mentioned the Missing Persons and other issues. He promised to raise his voice for the missing persons and talk with the concerned authorities.

He said that we will give Balochistan a technical university, it will be the best university in Pakistan, the deprivations of Balochistan have increased. Where development stalled, we have to use our resources from that point, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the country is getting gas from Sui, but the people living here are not benefited. The benefit to Balochistan is like salt in the flour. As the years went by, it was a test of our individual and collective performance in which we failed. Will we continue to look to the past or move on to the future? he asked.

