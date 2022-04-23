Saturday, April 23, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif satisfied over law and order situation in Balochistan

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a meeting on law and order situation in Balochistan and extended complete support from the Centre for maintaining peace in the province, ARY NEWS reported.  

The meeting headed by Shehbaz Sharif was also attended by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Moulana Abdul Wasay and Asad Mehmood and 12 Core Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali and provincial officials.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over law and order situation in the province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Quetta on a maiden visit to the provincial capital after assuming the office.

Upon his arrival, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and other officials received him at the airport.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif will lay the foundation stone of Section One and Section Two of the Khuzdar National Highway, which is currently under reconstruction and is part of the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Highway.

