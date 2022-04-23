PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta on day-long visit

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Quetta on a maiden visit to the provincial capital after assuming the office, ARY News reported.

Upon his arrival, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and other officials received him at the airport.

PM Shehbaz Sharif receives briefing on Balochistan development while on way to Quetta pic.twitter.com/XgxxFbU903 — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 23, 2022

During his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif will lay the foundation stone of Section One and Section Two of the Khuzdar National Highway, which is currently under reconstruction and is part of the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Highway.

The prime minister will also preside over meetings regarding the law and order situation and development projects in the province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives Guard of Honour on his arrival at Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta on 23rd April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/8QXOgHADwb — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 23, 2022

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal and Federal Communications Minister Asad Mehmood accompanied the prime minister.

