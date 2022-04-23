Saturday, April 23, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta on day-long visit

test

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Quetta on a maiden visit to the provincial capital after assuming the office, ARY News reported.

Upon his arrival, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and other officials received him at the airport.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif will lay the foundation stone of Section One and Section Two of the Khuzdar National Highway, which is currently under reconstruction and is part of the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Highway.

The prime minister will also preside over meetings regarding the law and order situation and development projects in the province.

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal and Federal Communications Minister Asad Mehmood accompanied the prime minister.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.