PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Kazakhstan to attend 6th CICA Summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Astana, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), ARY News reported citing Radio Pakistan.

Cabinet members and other high-ranking officials accompany the PM.

In a tweet earlier today, the forum is capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation and security in Asia through better connectivity, the PM said in his tweet.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the world faces the prospect of a recession fuelled by an increase in energy and food prices. Hence, he said, there is a greater need to promote engagement and understanding to form win-win partnerships.

He said climate-induced disasters call for synergized efforts for mutually beneficial outcomes.

In his address to the CICA tomorrow, the PM will highlight the forum’s importance in promoting dialogue, harmony and cooperation amongst Asian countries to cope with challenges.

The Prime Minister will also present Pakistan’s point of view on different regional and international issues.

On the sidelines, Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with the leaders of CICA member countries to promote trade, investment and energy.

