Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif waives off flood affectees’ electric bills

Suhbatpur: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, in his visit to the Suhbatpur area of Balochistan on Wednesday, announced to defer the electricity bills from flood-affected areas.

The PM visited the flood-affected area of Suhbatpur Balochistan where officials briefed him about the relief and rescue operations in the area.

Talking to media representatives during his visit the PM said that the area is severely affected. He saw broken roads and destruction from the helicopter, this calamity is an eye opener for the nation, we have to face it in unity, he added.

The PM also announced to weave off electric bills of flood-affected families for August and September. The government has given a relief of Rs35 billion to consumers less than 300 units, he added.

The PML-N leader said that 75% of the country’s consumers use less than 300 units. The government will provide a relief of Rs14 billion to 21 million people, he added.

The PM said that the people of Sindh and Balochistan have been most affected by the floods. The government is proving Rs25,000 to affected families and has distributed over Rs24 billion so far, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the federal government is working along with the provincial government and the armed forces but the devastation cannot be controlled overnight.

