Prime Minister summons emergency session of ally parties today

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday summoned an emergency session of all ally parties in Prime Minister House at 6 pm, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PM has invited all ally parties, the Chief Minister of all four provinces and heads of all three Armed forces to the meeting.

Sources say that the current situation in the county amid flood and rainfall would be discussed in the meeting. The stakeholders have been invited to form a common strategy to face the ongoing calamity.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan province and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist flood victims.

‘I am announcing to handover Rs10 billion to [Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus] Bizenjo sahib,’ Shehbaz Sharif said while being flanked by the chief minister, federal minister Shahzain Bugti and others during his visit to flood-hit areas in the province.

The prime minister said that floods have wreaked havoc nationwide, especially in Sindh and Balochistan and appealed to philanthropists to donate to the government for arranging food and shelter for the affectees.

The session would be held at Prime Minister house at 6 pm today.

