PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia, China this month

ISLAMABAD: The newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit Saudi Arabia in the last week of this month, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Well informed sources told ARY News the foreign minister has started groundwork for the premier’s upcoming Saudi Arabia visit, likely to take place this month.

After Saudi Arabia, the prime minister will also pay a visit to China, said sources.

Sources say that details of the upcoming visit will be released in due course of time by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After assuming office on Tuesday, the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled two weekly-off days in government offices.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced changes in office timings as government-run offices will now start operating at 8am instead of 10am.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also issued directions for the implementation of relief measures announced by him yesterday in the National Assembly.

He has directed concerned authorities to ensure strict monitoring of Ramadan Bazars in order to ensure the provision of quality items to the people at reduced rates.

“No negligence in this regard will be tolerated,” the prime minister said.

PM Sharif also directed authorities concerned to immediately implement the announcements made regarding increase in pension and minimum wage of Rs25,000.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took oath as 23rd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan last night, was given a guard of honour on his arrival at PM House in Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif elected as 23rd PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan unopposed in a National Assembly session boycotted by former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The panel of Chair member Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session, announced that Mian Shehbaz Sharif received 174 votes while his opponent PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi received zero votes as PTI boycotted the session.

